NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood boy who learned that because of health regulations, he can’t continue raising money for his brother’s hockey team by selling his homemade ice cream is now accepting donations from the public.

Twelve-year-old Danny Doherty was hoping is ice cream would be a hit with the community but ended up receiving a letter from the local health department warning that because of health concerns, he can’t sell his tasty treats.

His plan was to keep half of the money for himself and to donate the other half for his brother Patrick’s special ed hockey team, the Boston Bear Cubs.

His mother, Nancy, said she was shocked that someone would complain about him selling ice cream and they decided they would give the ice cream away and asking for donations.

So far, Danny Doherty has raised $62 for the Bear Cubs and is hoping to raise even more.

