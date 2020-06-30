Norwood declares state of emergency after storm that shut hospital

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Norwood has declared a state of emergency after a heavy storm flooded the area Sunday, forcing the evacuation of a hospital.

The storm caused flooding in the basement of Norwood Hospital, knocking out power and forcing nearly 100 patients to be evacuated when the hospital was shut down. Flooding also swamped cars across the town.

Norwood officials said they are working to get state and federal aid. Anyone who suffered major damage is asked to e-mail information to managers@norwoodma.gov.

