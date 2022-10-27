NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at Norwood High School has caused the building to evacuate, according to the school.

After consultation with Norwood Fire and National Grid, school was canceled for the remainder of the day. Students will be able to take buses home.

The Prospective Student Open House scheduled for Thursday night was canceled, as were other activities scheduled in the building. The status of outdoor athletic events will be communicated on a sport-specific basis by the coach of the sport.

The vaccination clinic scheduled for NHS has been relocated to the Balch School.

