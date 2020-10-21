NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials on Wednesday announced that Norwood Hospital will remain closed for at least a year after devastating flooding destroyed the facility over the summer.

Floodwaters rushed through the building in June during a torrential rainstorm, destroying all of the hospital’s medical equipment, officials said.

“Water was coming through the doors … all the way through the hospital doors,” hospital employee Michael Ware said at the time. “It was crazy, me and my co-workers were getting chased by water, running away from water.”

Patients had to be evacuated from the hospital as water flowed down hallways in the building.

Officials estimated that it will take about 12 months to restore key infrastructure and get the hospital back to full service.

