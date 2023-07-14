NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his daughter in 2021 will remain in custody following a court appearance on Friday.

Anthony Decosta, 36, was recently indicted in the case related to the death of his five-month-old daughter. In addition to manslaughter, Decosta has also been charged with reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Decosta was arrested following the grand jury indictment on Tuesday. He was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. A judge has now called for a second evaluation based on the results of the first evaluation.

Decosta is due back in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)