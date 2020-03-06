Norwood man accused of hurling racial slurs at neighbor, cutting hoses to her washing machine

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man is facing a charge of damaging personal property for the purpose of intimidating a person because of that person’s race after police say he cut the hoses to his neighbor’s washing machine and disabled her WiFi after calling her and her young son “egregious racial slurs.”

Stephan Scarcella, 53, of 248 Washington St., was arrested Thursday on charges of malicious destruction of personal property, and damaging personal property for the purpose of intimidating a person because of that person’s race, according to Norwood police.

On Wednesday, a neighbor who lives in Scarcella’s building called police to report that the hoses to her washing machine had been sliced, the wires to the machine and to their WiFi had bee cut, and that Scarcella had been hurling racial slurs at her and her son.

After obtaining a search warrant for his apartment, officers allegedly found shears believed to have been used to cut the hoses and wires and the knobs that he had removed from the victim’s washing machine.

He was ordered held on bail overnight and is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court.

