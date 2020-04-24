Norwood man accused of pulling knife, threatening to spit on DPW workers

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pulled a knife on some Department of Public Works employees and threatened to spit on them.

Once police took 27-year-old Spencer Keene to the station, he allegedly told them he had coronavirus — a claim that could lead to even more charges.

“It caused a lot of anxiety, a lot of extra work which needless to say we had to do to ensure the safety of our staff,” Police Chief Vincent Alfano said.

Keene was picked up after the public works crews said his truck was blocking their roadwork project.

When asked to leave, crews said Keene threatened them with a knife.

“He pulled out a very large knife, like Rambo-style, survival knife and threatened them with it and also threatened to spit on them,” Alfano said.

When police arrived, Keene informed everyone he was COVID-19 positive.

According to Alfano, the department spent nearly four hours contacting health officials and trying to confirm the diagnosis.

Authorities still are not sure if Keene’s claim is true.

He is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge but he may be in hot water for his coronavirus claims as well, police said.

“Everyone’s out there are really putting themselves at risk and then you have some people that have made very bad choices and they’re just putting everyone in jeopardy,” Alfano said.

The Ashland Police Station and one of its cruisers were disinfected out of an abundance of caution.

