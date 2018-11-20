Norwood man allegedly fired shots from car during 2-town police pursuit

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man fired shots from his vehicle during a two-town car chase that ended with him crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and a police cruiser in Walpole on Monday night, authorities said.

Steven Brant, 31, allegedly drove away from Norwood officers as they attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Route 1A southbound just before 11:30 p.m.

A pursuit ensued into Walpole for several miles while Brant fired multiple gunshots from his vehicle, at which time officers did not return fire, Walpole police said.

Brant then allegedly struck a utility pole in the area of Route 1A and Kendall Street, spun around and hit a Norwood cruiser.

Paramedics transported Brant to an area hospital after police say one of the rounds Brant fired grazed his head.

There were no other reported injuries.

Brant faces multiple charges as the investigation continues.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)