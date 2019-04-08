Norwood man arrested on drug, weapons charges after search uncovers marijuana, assault weapon

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man is facing a slew of drug and weapons charges after police say a search of his home uncovered marijuana and a huge cache of weapons.

Andrew Origlio, 29, was arrested Friday after a search of her Geraldine Drive home uncovered marijuana, hash oil, THC edibles, materials to package and distribute marijuana and THC oil, four handguns, one assault rifle, parts to build a machine gun, .22-caliber ammo, .45-caliber ammo, .223-caliber ammo, 5.56 mm ammo, and a large supply of fireworks, according to Norwood police.

He is expected to be arraigned on 29 criminal charges, including possessing an assault weapon, possessing a machine gun, five counts of possessing a firearm without a license, possessing an incendiary device, four counts of possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of committing a drug law violation in a school zone.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)