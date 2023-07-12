NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man was indicted Wednesday for manslaughter in connection with the death of his infant daughter in September 2021, the Norfolk County DA announced.

Anthony Decosta, 36, will be arraigned Thursday afternoon for multiple charges in connection with 5-month-old Francesca’s death, including reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation.

Details about the infant’s death “are likely to become public” at Thursday’s arraignment, officials said.

No other information was available.

