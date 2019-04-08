Norwood man facing 29 charges after search uncovers pot, assault rifle, machine gun parts

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man is facing a slew of drug and weapons charges after police say a search of his home uncovered marijuana and a stockpile of weapons.

Andrew Origlio, 29, was arraigned Monday on 29 criminal charges, including possessing an assault weapon, possessing a machine gun, five counts of possessing a firearm without a license, possessing an incendiary device, four counts of possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of committing a drug law violation in a school zone.

Origlio was arrested Friday after a search of his Geraldine Drive home uncovered marijuana, hash oil, THC edibles, materials to package and distribute marijuana and THC oil, four handguns, one assault rifle, parts to build a machine gun, .22-caliber ammo, .45-caliber ammo, .223-caliber ammo, 5.56 mm ammo, and a large supply of fireworks, according to Norwood police.

Neighborhood resident Jackie Sullivan told 7News that she is shocked by Origlio’s alleged actions.

“I’m just in shock about the whole thing,” she said. “Right in my neighborhood, right near a school. How could this happen?”

Origlio lives in a blue ranch that sits just 300 feet away from an elementary school.

When detectives arrived at the home with a search warrant in hand, Origlio’s soon-to-be father-in-law answered the door and said that he was “not a dangerous kid but was just fascinated by guns, fireworks, and weed,” according to court documents.

A not guilty plea was entered on Origlio’s behalf. He is due back in court a later date.

