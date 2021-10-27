NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A happy reunion between firefighters and a newborn they helped deliver in Norwood.

Medics raced to the parent’s home to get mom Katherine, to the hospital but little baby Joseph Thomas did not want to wait.

Both mom and dad, Anthony, say it all went by in a blur. The medics who helped with little Joey’s delivery say this call will stick with them for a while.

“It’s definitely one of those calls that kind of every medic doesn’t want to have to deal with. But it’s nice having a call that is gonna be a happy story to remember,” one said.

They say they have never delivered a baby before but, there is a first time for everything.

It was not until after Joey arrived that Katherine realized she knew the men who helped her give birth. One medic said Katherine’s brother was his wrestling coach and the other went to school with Anthony.

Mom and dad told 7NEWS they were glad they were able to express their gratitude in person and are now focusing on life as a family of four.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)