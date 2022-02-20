NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of parents protested a plan to change Norwood schools’ start time Sunday.

Elementary schools are set to start a little earlier while other schools will start later, but parents at the Town Common called for the town’s Board of Selectmen to add a ballot question in April asking residents if they support the changes.

“We just feel like this doesn’t benefit all kids across the board and we would like to be heard,” said parent Ashlea Cornell.

The selectmen will vote Thursday on whether or not to add the question to the ballot.

