Norwood PD remind motorists to be alert for emergency vehicles after car hits ambulance

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norwood Police Department is reminding motorists to be alert for emergency vehicles after a car crashed into an ambulance on Friday.

Norwood police posted on their official Facebook page a picture of the accident.

The post read, “Reminder to all motorists to be alert for emergency vehicles and to yield to them. Traffic was severely congested this morning Due to a vehicle not stopping for an ambulance and causing a crash.”

No additional information was released.

