NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norwood Police Department welcomed a new, furry addition to the force this week and plans on asking local schools and the public for name suggestions.

Norwood Police Chief William Brooks swore in an eight-week-old Golden Retriever puppy Tuesday morning, which will be assigned to School Resource Officer Geoffrey Baguma and take part in a “Police ‘Pup’ Academy.”

Image provided by the Norwood Police Department

“She comes highly recommended for her pawsitive people skills and passed her Good Girl background check with flying colors,” the police department said on social media.

The department stated the puppy will undergo extensive training before working within Norwood schools and the community to “create peace and calm for whoever may need it.”

Image provided by the Norwood Police Department

“After completing her academy with SRO Baguma, she will be able to assist in de-escalating stressful situations and individuals in crisis with the goal of peaceful resolutions,” the Norwood PD’s Instagram post stated.

According to the police department, the new officer is also in need of a name. Norwood PD said it will turn to the public as well as Norwood Public Schools for suggestions.

Details on how to submit name ideas are still to come.

Image provided by the Norwood Police Department

