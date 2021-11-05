NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say stole a woman’s purse containing valuable items from her vehicle in Norwood on Thursday.

Officers say the suspect was seen reaching into the victim’s car in the Seven Hens parking lot and taking her purse.

The purse contained hearing aids that are valued at $7,000, according to Norwood police. Recovering the stolen hearing aids is a top priority.

The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot and heading northbound on Washington Street in a grey sedan with a black roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer John Rooney at 781-440-5100.

