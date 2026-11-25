NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant Street where Norwood Fire rendered aid to the victim.

“The suspect vehicle was pursued by Westwood Police toward the area of Randolph,” officials said in a statement. “There is no threat to the public.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)