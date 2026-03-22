NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

Officer Shawn Willman is on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case as well as an internal affairs investigation that’s being conducted by the department.

In a statement, police said, “The Norwood Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct and accountability. This matter is being taken seriously, and appropriate administrative action will be determined based on the findings of the investigation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

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