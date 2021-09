NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owners of a lost puppy.

The good girl was found wandering on Prospect Street as strong storms moved into New England Wednesday night.

She was not injured.

A Good Samaritan turned in this young puppy. She was located on Prospect St in town. If you have information about her owners please call the Norwood Police. pic.twitter.com/qHAgbjg1Ls — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) September 2, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to call the department.

