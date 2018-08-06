Norwood police seek to ID Home Depot shoplifting suspect

Police in Norwood are turning to the public for help in identifying a woman who they say is wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at Home Depot last week.

The department released a surveillance image Monday that shows a woman pushing a carriage full of items through the store at 1415 Bstn Providence Highway on Aug. 1.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 781-440-5100.

No additional details were released.