Norwood police shut down road following head-on car crash

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A street in Norwood was temporarily closed Monday following a violent head-on car crash Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Washington Street found two cars with heavy front-end damage, according to the Norwood Fire Department,

Crews decided to shut down part of Railroad Avenue between Washington and Central streets as they investigate the cause of the crash.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)