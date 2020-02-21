Norwood processing plant that makes frozen meatballs goes up in flames

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood processing plant known for producing frozen meatballs went up in flames on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to Home Market Foods at 140 Morgan Drive found flames shooting from the roof and smoke billowing into the air, according to Norwood Fire Chief George T. Morrice.

The blaze started in a ventilation pipe and quickly spread to the roof, Morrice said.

Investigators believe the fire was fueled by grease from the meatballs.

All employees were evacuated from the building while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

