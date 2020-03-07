Norwood school superintendent among 11 town workers under self-quarantine

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norwood school superintendent is one of 11 town employees and officials under self-quarantine after attending a party with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, but he says there’s “no cause for concern” and schools will open as scheduled on Monday.

Superintendent David Thomson said he feels healthy and will work from home while education goes on as usual.

“The district has remained in close contact with our town health department officials and they assure me that there is no current cause for concern for students when it comes to attending school in Norwood,” Thomson said in a statement.

Town General Manager Tony Mazzucco was also tested for the coronavirus after showing cold-like symptoms Friday. His results are expected back in 24 hours. Town officials say the person at the party who tested positive for the virus is a Norwood resident but doesn’t work for the town.

Residents said they were surprised at the possible infections in the town.

“I think it’s kind of crazy how it popped up out of nowhere and now it’s found its way into Norwood,” said resident Dimitri Thaxter. “It’s kind of scary, especially for older people and the younger ones.”

