NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Norwood has been arrested.

State troopers took Elton Borges, 33, into custody overnight following a chase.

According to officials, the Brockton man was involved in a shooting in Norwood Wednesday morning that injured one person.

Eight bullets pierced a black SUV, two of those hitting a 59-year-old driver in the arm and hand.

Norwood police said Borges opened fire while driving a truck on Nahatan Street. Investigators said Flock cameras captured photos of the truck, prompting a “be on the lookout” notification.

The truck was then spotted in Westwood; officers chased the truck, but police said the driver got away.

State police recovered the truck in Raynham before Borges’ arrest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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