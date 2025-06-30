MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man killed in a violent attack in Middleboro Saturday night.

Andrew Horsman, 41, is set to face a murder charge Monday in Wareham District Court after authorities say he fatally stabbed his mother’s boyfriend, Paul Pomerleau.

“It’s shocking,” said neighbor Jose Adorno. “This neighborhood is not a bad neighborhood.”

Pomerleau, 66, was found stabbed several times Saturday night after police say an argument went wrong.

“What sparked the confrontation I just have no idea you know,” said family friend Jeff Burr. “But it’s just so sad. especially being right here on the street.”

Pomerleau was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Drone video from above shows police and EMS responding to the house on Fairview Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Horsman was found nearby and immediately arrested.

Neighbors said Pomerleau was well known in the area.

“He was like a gentle giant you know?” Burr said. “He really was, he would give you the shirt off his back.”

People who live in the community said the crime scene tape and police presence was shocking to see.

“It was kind of scary,” Adorno said. “I was at my other daughters house and my son called me and said not to come down the street because something was going on over here. It blew me away it really did especially being seven houses up from where I live, you know?”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)