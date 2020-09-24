‘Not a good way to learn’: Marlborough students disappointed after COVID-19 spike forces them to go remote

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlborough High School has decided to go fully remote after several students tested positive for coronavirus and state health officials elevated the community to high-risk.

Just three days into the school year, the high school switched from a hybrid learning model to all remote learning until at least Oct. 13 after students say a party led to seven students testing positive for the virus.

“It really stinks,” senior Sophie Cappadona said. “It’s my last year of school; I don’t get to be with my friends.”

During a school committee meeting, Superintendent Michael Bergeron said the infected students have not been to school.

“I have to be blunt and speak about the elephant in the room, the power to change this lays in all of our hands,” Bergeron said.

Sports games and practices have also been temporarily canceled.

The seniors said they hope their last year together gets back on track soon.

“Back to sitting at home sitting for six hours looking at a screen,” Cappadona said. “I mean, it’s better than nothing but it’s not a good way to learn.”

Gov. Charlie Baker asked school districts Wednesday not to rush the decision to switch to remote learning in a reaction to new coronavirus cases.

“It’s very important for communities to look at thee weeks worth of data, which is four weeks worth of information, before they make decisions about changing their plans with respect to schools,” he said.

The governor’s comments came after Education Commission Jeff Riley sent a letter to 16 school districts last Friday that fall into the state’s lowest categories for COVID-19 but have not reopened schools for in-person learning. The state gave those districts 10 days to submit a plan to bring students back to school, and Riley said districts could be audited based on how they respond.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)