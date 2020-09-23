‘Not a good way to learn’: Marlborough students disappointed after COVID spike forces them to go remote

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlborough High School students are going remote after several students tested positive coronavirus and state health officials elevate the community to high-risk.

Just three days into the school year, the high school is going from a hybrid learning model to fully remote learning after students say a party led to seven students testing positive for the virus.

“It really stinks, it’s my last year of school, I don’t get to be with my friends,” senior Sophie Cappadona said.

During a School Committee meeting, Superintendent Michael Bergeron said the infected students have not been to school.

Under their plan, only have the student body attends in-person learning each week, but in a letter sent home to parents, all students will have to conduct their studies from home until at least October 13.

“I have to be blunt and speak about the elephant in the room, the power to change this, lays in all of our hands,” Bergeron said.

Sports games and practices have also been temporarily canceled.

The seniors said they hope their last year together gets back on track soon.

“Back to sitting at home sitting for six hours looking at a screen,” Cappadona said. “I mean, it’s better than nothing but it is not a good way to learn.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)