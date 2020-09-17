‘Not a lot of fun’: Framingham athletic director disappointed about cancellation of fall sports season

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - High school athletes in Framingham are disappointed that the fall sports season has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

The city has been designated as high risk for the virus due to the number of positive cases there. Athletic director Paul Spear said he is also disappointed with the decision to put a pause on playing sports.

“I’ve got empty fields and an empty turf field up behind our school, and it’s not a lot of fun to go by and know what should be happening out there,” Spear said.

Spear is working to try to move all fall sports games that have been cancelled to early spring.

