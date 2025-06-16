CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Brookline Select Board member who took classes with Rep. Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota state representative slain over the weekend, said she was shocked to hear about the violent incident.

Miriam Aschkenasy attended a Harvard University program with Hortman, the representative who was shot and killed Saturday.

“Not a mean bone in her body. Very thoughtful, smart. She was about getting the job done,” Aschkenasy said. “She never forgot who or what she was doing and why. She never let her ideology get in the way of doing the right thing for the most people.”

Hortman graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School program in 2018. She graduated from Boston University in 1991 before returning to Minnesota to attend law school.

