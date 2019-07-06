‘Not acceptable’: Officials address spike in violence after 6 shot in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins addressed a recent spike in violence late Friday night at the scene of a shooting Roxbury that left six people injured.

Gross said three men and three women ranging in age from their mid-20s to mid-30s were shot around 11 p.m. while they were inside a vehicle on Maple Street. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“They were just attending a gathering, they weren’t doing anything wrong,” Gross said, adding, “This isn’t indicative of the entire neighborhood, it’s only one or two percent driving the numbers, and we need to send them a message that this is not acceptable.”

Gross added, “Mayor Walsh, myself, and the district attorney, we do not condone this type of violence at all, and we want to get ahead of this. When we find these individuals we want to prosecute them to the fullest.”

Rollins also vowed to get to the bottom of the shooting, which came one day after shots rang out in a Dorchester park on the Fourth of July, leaving a 35-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl injured.

“An 8-year-old girl celebrated the Fourth of July by being shot herself,” she said. “I want you to hear me say that whoever has engaged in this behavior will be held accountable. My office is going to be focusing on serious violent crimes.”

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

