‘Not all heroes wear capes; some wear masks’: Video honors North Shore Medical Center workers

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Medical Center is reminding the public that “not all heroes wear capes; some wear masks.”

Elizabeth Wallace, M.D., a physician at the medical center’s emergency department in Salem, put together a video of medical workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus.

“While everyone else is stuck on the couch, we are kissing our loved ones goodbye and heading to work,” slides in the video read as workers could be seen suited up in masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

The video ends with a slide that reads, “#WeStayHereForYou #YouStayHomeForUs.”

