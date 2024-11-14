Educators in Gloucester, Marblehead, and Beverly are facing hefty fines if they don’t return to the classroom.

A judge ordered Gloucester and Beverly teachers unions to pay $50,000 on Wednesday for refusing a court order to return to work.

Thursday they will be fined another $60,000, and on Friday – they will owe $180,000.

Fines for Marblehead teachers are expected to begin Thursday.

Teachers in Beverly have been on the picket line since Friday pushing for extended leave, more safety resources in schools, and higher pay.

The Beverly School Committee had hope in its latest offer to the teachers union, but the teachers claim it was more of the same.

“Days are going by and we feel that management has an offer on the table that could have opened schools,” said Beverly teacher Lydia Ames.

It’s another day of no after school activities for students in Gloucester and Marblehead, where the school committees say the proposals from teachers unions are not affordable

“Our overall goal is obviously to provide competitive pay for our teachers, but it has to fit within what the city can afford,” said Kathy Clancy, chairperson of the Gloucester School Committee.

The Gloucester School Committee reported some progress had been made with expanded sick leave options, but wages remain a sticking point.

“We’ve been here for six full days, very long days, and we’ve yet to get a wage proposal from them,” said Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga.

The Marblehead School Committee said it’s reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union about the work year and tuition reimbursement for teachers who want to further their education.

The teachers argue there’s much more to the contract that the committee isn’t showing movement on.

“We are not backing down,” said TKTK Nichols. “We are going to keep fighting until we reach a deal that’s fair for everyone.”