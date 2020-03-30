‘Not cool’: Police issue social distancing reminder with photo of Castle Island

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police took to social media Monday to remind residents that they should be social distancing, even in outdoor spaces.

The department posted a photo of a crowded Castle Island in South Boston, along with the caption, “It’s not cool, or safe, right now to be physically close to other people at a park, beach, or any open space. Please check out the guidelines released by @MassDCR last week.”

Please remember that social distancing should be practiced in outdoor spaces too. It's not cool, or safe, right now to be physically close to other people at a park, beach, or any open space. Please check out the guidelines released by @MassDCR last week: https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/AyagvUQtFe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2020

