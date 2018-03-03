Not Done With One, Then On to the Next

For many of us – if your power was on/restored today – and you never went outside – you might’ve thought yesterday’s storm was long gone today. Some spots inland even got some proof that the sunshine is still there, and Fitchburg made it up to 50° today. BUT – if you made it outside at all, OR you’re near the coastline, you know that evidence of that beastly storm is still with us… and the effects will linger for a while longer.

The winds were still rocking today, especially for the coast and the Cape. Though, the wind was NOTHING compared to the hurricane force wind gusts we saw around the area yesterday! While the storm is slowly moving away from us, it’s doing so… slowly… Plus, that’s a BIG storm system out in the ocean now, keeping us under that “wheel” of wind. So, with angry seas and an onshore wind still present, we’re going to monitor high tide once again around midnight-1am tonight. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the North Shore, South Shore, Cape Cod and islands, with a Coastal Flood Advisory for Boston. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected tonight, with moderate more likely south of Boston – especially for those areas that are STILL inundated by the water that rushed in yesterday and earlier today. However, the WORST IS BEHIND US. High tide at Boston Harbor tonight is expected to be almost a foot lower than mid-day today.

Again, I mentioned the wind will continue to pester us for the next couple of days, and that’s especially true for the coastline. Plus, tomorrow we have a little snow on the way. It doesn’t look like much – perhaps a coating to 2″ for central and especially E. Mass. Any snow showers should be ending during the morning commute. Main roads should just be wet.

We’ll get a one-day break from wind and overcast conditions on Tuesday… but then it’s “on to the next.” We’ve found ourselves in an active pattern to kick off March, but you know what they say, “in like a lion!” For Wednesday, we’re in for similar set-up to what we just dealt with: A coastal low will form to the south of New England and track into the Gulf of Maine as it intensifies. This storm will be different from yesterday’s storm though. This time around, it looks to be moving more quickly – not as powerful – and we won’t have the high astronomical tides to deal with. Though, this time around, it looks more likely to be SNOW rather than rain. There will very likely be a rain/snow line, but where exactly it sets up and how much snow we’re in for… still details that will become clearer as we kick off the work week. As always, we’ll keep you posted. – Breezy