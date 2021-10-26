MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s no trick, Halloween celebrations have been called off at elementary schools in Melrose.

According to Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger, the change is coming to accommodate all who do not celebrate Halloween.

“Over the past several years, MPS has worked to deemphasize Halloween and shift our focus to community building through fall celebrations,” she wrote in a letter to parents. “Two of our key priorities are 1) equity and the inclusion of all students and 2) fostering a sense of belonging and partnership with all students, families and staff.”

The decision is not sitting well with some. One parent created an online petition entitled “Keep Halloween for our Kids” that has already garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

At a school committee meeting Tuesday night, parents countered that no holiday is wholly inclusive.

“I’m very concerned about how the district will review our past events and traditions,” one parent said. “Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving. Is the Turkey Trot in Winthrop on the chopping block?”

“There will always be someone who inadvertently gets left out or families who cannot afford the same as others but, let’s teach our children to deal with these situations and make them feel good about what they can do to celebrate everything and how to always include others in that,” another added.

Kukenberger sent suggestions for teachers’ lesson plans which included books on the fall harvest and articles to teach students about the impact of some costume choices.

Some parents questions whether this deemphasis on Halloween has gone too far.

“I just caution the district to be careful not to eliminate the color, the flavor that makes these traditions that our children enjoy and make our community special,” a parent said.

The school department did remind parents that Halloween was not completely canceled. Trick-or-treating will be held in the town on Sunday.

