(WHDH) — A young boy’s honest journal entry shows how hard home schooling can be for parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools across the country have closed down in an attempt to stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus, leaving parents at home helping their children with online schoolwork.

A young boy from Kentucky named Ben wrote in his journal that home school was “not going good.”

“My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused,” he wrote. “We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out and I’m telling you it is not going good.”

His mother posted the candid entry to her Facebook page, writing, “Y’all I’m dying!!! 🤣🤣🤣”

Many parents took to the comment section to say that they can relate to the mother’s stress and confusion.

