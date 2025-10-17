BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is one of numerous cities in the state and across the country preparing for “No Kings” rallies scheduled for Saturday.

Previous rallies were held in June in protest of the Trump administration and the president’s policies.

Mayor Michelle Wu will headline Boston’s protest, with over a dozen planned in other cities in the state.

“It’s important for our city to always stand up for what’s right and to stay true to our values dating back 400 years for being a home for everyone,” Wu said. “A place that’s not going to back down from who we are.”

Organizers said the rallies will send a message of resistance to the Trump administration, while Republican lawmakers have denounced the protests.

“Are you talking about the ‘Hate America Rally’ because that’s what we call it,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “It’ll be a collection of ANTIFA, BLM, Marxists, you’ll probably see pro-Hamas flags out there, I’m sure.”

Millions of people across the country are expected to protest at Saturday’s rallies.

Safety is at the top of mind for law enforcement.

“We are very well trained in that regard,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said. “To position our security strategies in certain places, while respecting first amendment free speech, we are ready to respond once that free speech crosses into a dangerous position.”

