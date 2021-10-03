FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Patriot Julian Edelman took to social media to encourage Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to ‘play nice’ before Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, but Patriots fans said they didn’t think the men on the field would take Edelman’s message to heart.

In an Instagram post, Edelman highlighted kind words Brady and Belichick had for each other in the past, and with Natalie Merchant’s “Kind and Generous” playing in the background wrote “Love you guys, play nice” at the end of the video.

Fans tailgating outside Gillette Stadium before the game doubted that request would be honored.

“No, not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen,” said fan Stanley Schartz. “It may be polite but it’s not going to be honest.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)