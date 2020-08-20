BOSTON (WHDH) - The president of the Boston’s postal workers union is promising voters that mail-in ballots will get delivered.

Scott Hoffman, president of Metro Boston Postal Workers Local 100 APWU, says the federal government has made an effort to hamper voting in the presidential election after the postmaster general had a number of mail-sorting machines taken offline, with some mailboxes removed from several parts of the country.

“We’re alarmed but as you can see, we’re aggressive. We’re not gonna let the public down,” he said. “We’re gonna get the job done like we always do. We’ll do it with the postmaster general’s blessing or without, but we’ll get the work done.”

The postmaster general announced Tuesday that several changes being made to the postal service will be suspended until after the presidential election.

