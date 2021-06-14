DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a teenager who passed away after being pulled from a pool at a graduation party in Dedham is demanding answers.

Family and community members met at the home of Alonzo Polk on Sunday before marching to a house on Netta Road, where the 17-year-old was pulled from a pool. He died days later at a Boston hospital.

Polk’s grieving parents, Debra Rowell and Senior Polk, are looking to find out exactly what happened to their son.

“It’s killing me. I need my baby and I’m never gonna see him again. I need my baby,” Rowell said. “We’re not going to stop until I get the answers. I don’t care what I have to do.”

His father went on to say, “He went to a party, he didn’t come back and nobody has an answer for that. That’s the only thing we want, closure. What happened? Stop hiding what’s been hidden. Bring it.”

More than 100 people showed their support by joining the family for a vigil at Barnes Memorial Park.

Investigators have filed a criminal complaint in Dedham District Court that seeks charges against the homeowners that include furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21 and reckless endangerment to a child. Their names have not been released.

“They’ve yet to talk about this case, they’ve yet to talk about these people, they’ve yet to mention a name,” Polk’s grieving brother, Shawn Drane, said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

