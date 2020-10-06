‘Not gonna tolerate it’: Plymouth woman says BLM signs have been slashed, stolen

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman said several of her Black Lives Matter signs have either been taken from her front lawn of vandalized over the last two months.

Surveillance cameras capture a pick-up truck pulling up to special education teacher Kendra Maksy’s home Thursday night and a passenger can be seen running across the street and pulling the sign from her yard before taking off.

“This is not tolerable, we are not going accept it,” she said.

The theft is not all Maksy has been dealing with either, she said her signs have been slashed five times since mid-August.

“We are an inclusive town for the most part and I don’t think people realize this can still happen and it is happening,” she said.

In addition to this, two letters have been dropped in her mailbox.

The envelope on the first reads, “No [racisit term] in our wonderful predominately white neighborhood.”

The letter inside ended with, “P.S. I saw your two kids playing in the driveway.”

Since the incidents began happening, Maksy has had cameras donated to her which captured the theft on Thursday and the image of the person who dropped the second letter off at her home. It too contained racist language.

“As an ally, I want to be supportive and let people know this is still happening,” Maksy said. “It’s not acceptable, we’re not gonna tolerate it.”

Her neighbors have rallied around her and have replaced her signs each time they were damaged.

A woman in the community even donated a banner to help increase the visibility of the message.

That banner now stands proudly at the end of Maksy’s driveway.

Police told 7NEWS that they are investigating the incidents. Maksy said she wants whoever is responsible to be arrested.

“I hope they find out who it is, and he gets the help the needs, she said.

Police said they did speak with the man who sent that first letter and they determined it to be racist but not criminal.

