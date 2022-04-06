CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect accused of leading police on a chaotic car chase through several towns faced more than 30 charges in court.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Dennis Penney who appeared in Chelsea District Court Wednesday morning wearing his hospital gown.

Troopers responding to a report of a possible emotionally disturbed person outside an Infiniti QZ60 on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 south in Revere around 7:15 a.m. observed Penney get back into his vehicle and drive onto the highway, state police said.

Penney allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was later terminated when he exited the highway onto Carter Street in Chelsea, struck a civilian vehicle, and drove down a dead-end street.

Troopers attempted to box in Penney’s vehicle, but he evaded capture and struck three state police cruisers, a Chelsea police cruiser, and other civilian vehicles before continuing to flee onto Route 99 in Everett, state police said.

After driving onto the casino grounds, Penney allegedly got out of his vehicle and attempted to fight troopers who were giving chase. A Taser was said to be deployed and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Penney was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation and troopers followed the ambulance.

