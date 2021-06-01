CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for a 77-year-old New Hampshire man charged with killing his wife and attacking a family member entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Tuesday.

A judge ordered that Philip Couture, of Concord, remain jailed pending a hearing and competency evaluation.

Police arrived at the home of Marlene Couture, 78, on Friday for a report of a homicide. She was found dead there. Authorities said she was strangled.

Police later arrested Philip Couture and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder.

One charge was for knowingly causing Marlene’s death by assaulting her. The other charge was for recklessly causing her death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her.

Philip and Marlene Couture were married and lived at the residence at 71 S. Spring Street, investigators said.

Couture also is accused of second-degree assault for allegedly strangling a relative at the home. She was treated for her injuries and released, police said.

