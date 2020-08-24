‘NOT in my job description’: Auburn police chief comes face-to-face with loose python

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Auburn Police Chief took to Twitter Monday to share a photo of a python he came face-to-face with while on the job Monday.

Chief Andrew Sluckis called animal control to the scene and joked, “This is NOT in my job description.”

So far, no further information has been released.

It is unclear where the snake was or who it belongs to.

Didn’t think I would see a python today at work can’t wait to see what animal control does with this big guy. This is NOT in my job description!! pic.twitter.com/BnycREnGQ8 — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) August 24, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)