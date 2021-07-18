BOSTON (WHDH) - Roxbury residents celebrated their neighborhood with a parade and block party over the weekend.

Organizers with the Roxbury Unity Parade Committee said organized the events to celebrate the beauty, culture and resiliency found in the community.

“Roxbury is not just a place, it’s a vibe. Not just a place, it’s a state of mind. Not just a place, most importantly, it’s a people,” said Keri D. Singleton.

“There is so much good that happens here and we need to recognize it. and we need to uplift and we need to let Boston know that Roxbury is here. So Roxbury, stand up!” executive director Toy Burton said to cheering.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)