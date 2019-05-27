‘Not losing tonight’: Raucous group of Bruins super fans pumped for start of Stanley Cup

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tony Stark transforms into Ironman. Bruce Wayne fights crime as Batman. For some raucous Boston Bruins fans, game days bring out a wild alter ego.

There are hockey fans. Then there are some super fans who eat, sleep and breathe everything related to Boston’s beloved men in black-and-gold.

A crew that likens themselves to Marvel’s Avengers roam the streets outside of TD Garden. The group consists of a thunderous Viking who goes by “Big Scary Man Guy” and the power couple of Bruins fandom, “XanaDude” and “XanaDuchess.”

“I wanted the Viking spirit. I wanted the warrior spirit,” Big Scary Man Guy told 7News. “Listen, listen, listen, we’re not losing tonight, not with me in the building!”

The rollerblading XanaDude, and his wife, XanaDuchess, live in a home that they often refer to as a black-and-gold fortress of solitude.

“That’s why I do this, is just getting people pumped up on game days but a lot of times not on game day,” XanaDude said.

“It’s nice to get the ladies involved too and get them pumped up because it’s usually a lot of guys,” XanaDuchess added.

The passionate group routinely puts every ounce of their passion behind the Bruins.

“The Big Scary Man Guy is all about setting the tempo. You’ll see it Game 1,” he said.”This crowd is going to be louder then it’s ever been.”

When the Garden is rocking on Monday night as the Bruins skate opposite the St. Louis Blues, Big Scary Man Guy says fans will know who to thank.

“When Big Scary Man Guy walks into the building, you know as another fan, you gotta get it going,” he said.

“I want to get the flag out there, I want to get skating around, I want to get people yelling,” XanaDude explained. “I want to get people cheering and get people pumped.”

