As Massachusetts continues to be blanketed by more than two feet of snow, Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to stay off the road until Sunday and said clean-up will likely last into Monday as crews deal with power outages.

Baker said snow has been falling at 2 to 4 inches an hour, with high winds causing whiteout conditions and making travel especially dangerous. He said residents should not travel until Sunday morning unless it was a necessity.

“You shouldn’t be travelling unless you absolutely need to tonight and tomorrow morning,” Baker said, praising residents who are staying at home during the blizzard. “Conditions are making it really difficult to keep the roads clear for any significant period of time. Thank you for staying off the roads, it’s made life dramatically easier for folks out there clearing snow.

There are more than 3,000 pieces of equipment clearing snow across the state, and Baker said the state’s ban on tractor trailers remains in effect. While Eversource crews are dealing with power outages, Baker said high wind gusts will delay some restoration times until the storm dies down, which is expected to be around 11 p.m. tonight.

While the state was able to prepare for the blizzard over the past few days, Baker said, clean-up will likely go into Monday.

“It’s been a very long storm, we’re not quite out of the woods yet,” Baker said.

