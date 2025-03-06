CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Debris fell from the ceiling of the Harvard MBTA station in Cambridge Thursday morning, and this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

An MBTA rider who said he was nearly hit posted photos on social media.

“That’s what’s so scary about it,” said commuter Matt Cubstead. “It seems like it can happen at anytime to anybody.”

The T says a tin panel, which showed signs of Corrosion, gave way and fell about 7:30 a.m.

In the area of the Southbound platform, other tiles seemed to show signs of wear.

The T says maintenance performs regular inspections, adding last summer crews went up on ladders to inspect the ceiling tiles.

“I am not familiar with public transport,” said Shawn Beamer, Harvard freshman from South Dakota. “Being a first year, I’m from South Dakota where there is none. I think the T has always been, kinda, intimidating, a little different. And the fact that ceiling tiles are falling on people is a little scary. So yeah, it’s a big concern for me.”

There were more serious incidents at the same station in 2023.

“Not safe, that’s for sure,” said Cubstead. “I’ve seen it happen before.”

On March 1 of that year, security video showed a 20 to 25 pound tile nearly striking a passenger.

A couple months later, a utility box fell and a passenger was struck by a support brace.

The MBTA says it replaced more than 100 ceiling tiles in response to those incidents, but these are a different type.

Some riders say, that’s just not enough.

“Show this to, like, any other modern country in the world with decent public infrastructure. They’d be laughing at you, so they really need to start fixing it,” said commuter Mae Rucker.

The MBTA says an investigation is underway and similar tiles will be replaced overnight.

