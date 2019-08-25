Not-so-special delivery: Dedham residents sick of Amazon trucks hitting overpass

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After yet another Amazon truck slammed into an MBTA commuter rail overpass in Dedham Saturday, neighbors say something needs to be done to stop the special delivery of crashes in their back yard.

The truck carrying Amazon packages tried to pass under the bridge on East Street Saturday night, but didn’t fit. The top of the truck was smashed, crumpling like an accordion, and packages scattered everywhere.

“It was pretty loud and made a lot of noise… shook up the neighborhood a little bit,” said Paul Traniello, who saw the crash. “It was pretty damaging. I’m surprised the guy made it that far under.”

But Traniello wasn’t surprised in the slightest to see the bridge had once again claimed another truck. “This is the third time this month a delivery driver has run into this overpass, with trucks failing to pass under the low clearance on Aug. 5 and Aug. 14.

The issue has become so bad over the years that a sign has been put up specifically for Amazon delivery drivers heading down East street.

But Dmitri Kapalis says the way around is no better… he’s had multiple trucks go through his neighborhood to get around the bridge. One hit a light pole which then crashed on to his house.

“They clipped a corner, kept going, didn’t stop, left a whole trail,” Kapalis said. “This pole was connected to this house and tore down their electrical.”

Those who live here say they’re working with the town to address this dangerous overpass.

But in the meantime they want drivers to learn the roads and avoid the underpass altogether.

“The ones that have been here before, they haven’t hit it again. It’s like a donkey, when a donkey walks into a wall it doesn’t walk into that wall again,” Traniello said.

