CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert released a statement Monday apologizing for posting a profane tweet criticizing Congressman Joseph Kennedy III on the official CPD account Sunday.

Albert will be subject to disciplinary action per Department policy and procedures though, according to the department’s Twitter page, that punishment will not be disclosed.

Albert released a statement that read in part:

“As a 32-year-member of the Cambridge Police Department, and someone who grew up in the City of Cambridge, I know the high standards the Cambridge Police are expected to uphold in the community. Those expectations are rightfully heightened with someone in my executive position – on and off-duty. Unfortunately, in a moment of heated political debate with friends, I posted commentary that was out of character and not something I am proud of. I – not the department – deserve the criticism that has been directed to the Police Department over the last 24 hours. ”

He said he regrets detracting from all the hard work his colleagues have put in during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also issued a direct apology to Senator Edward Markey and the congressman.

Please see a statement shared by #CambMA Police Superintendent Jack Albert following a post that was briefly published yesterday on the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter account: https://t.co/W8e8ykzclr pic.twitter.com/JooCTAJ8S3 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 4, 2020

